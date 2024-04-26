Insider Selling: Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Kenneth Walker sold 12,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.10.
Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Omni-Lite Industries Canada
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.