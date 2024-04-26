Insider Selling: Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML) Senior Officer Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (CVE:OML – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Kenneth Walker sold 12,000 shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$10,200.00.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,106. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.71. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.10.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

