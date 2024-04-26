Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Announces Earnings Results

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Allison Transmission updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of ALSN stock traded down $4.78 on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Allison Transmission Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.
In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
