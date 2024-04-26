Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.
AMBP traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,950. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
