ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 4.7%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 202,382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 611,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.90 million. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $959,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 261.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 144,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 104,278 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 38.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

