United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 396,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 221,755 shares.The stock last traded at $37.22 and had previously closed at $36.11.

United States Cellular Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

United States Cellular Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.