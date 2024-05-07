Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 127,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 238,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $55,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,588,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

