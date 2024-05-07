Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 296,489 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 438,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

WEAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $639.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Weave Communications by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Weave Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

