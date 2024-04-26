Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

MC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 299,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,318. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $58.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $428,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,939.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $428,637.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,225. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

