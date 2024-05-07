Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.50

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.50 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 16564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

