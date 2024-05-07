Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) rose 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 130,838 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 182,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Falco Resources Trading Up 12.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Falco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.