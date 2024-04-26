Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.80-$2.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-2.250 EPS.

HUBG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

