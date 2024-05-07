ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) & Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) and ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Cabot shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cabot and ARQ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 0 3 2 0 2.40 ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Cabot currently has a consensus price target of $90.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Cabot’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cabot is more favorable than ARQ.

This table compares Cabot and ARQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 11.24% 25.52% 9.66% ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16%

Risk and Volatility

Cabot has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot and ARQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $3.93 billion 1.35 $445.00 million $7.70 12.45 ARQ $99.18 million 2.69 -$12.25 million ($0.50) -15.94

Cabot has higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cabot beats ARQ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.