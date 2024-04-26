GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Andrew Didham Buys 13,449 Shares

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Didham bought 13,449 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,952.26 ($12,292.81).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

Shares of GCP traded up GBX 0.92 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 74.32 ($0.92). 3,029,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,265. The company has a market cap of £644.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,496.67 and a beta of 0.34. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.50 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.70 ($1.16). The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 262.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.60.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.