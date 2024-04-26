GAMMA Investing LLC Buys Shares of 2,923 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,923 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

