FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.27. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $167.39 and a 12-month high of $232.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

