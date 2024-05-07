Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 565 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,448 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.97. 468,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

