Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,616,000 after buying an additional 845,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,090,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,579,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after acquiring an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 564,110 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,251,050. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. 948,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,195. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.91 and a 200 day moving average of $101.58. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.77 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

