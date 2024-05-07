Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 28.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 39,155 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Ecolab by 27.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ecolab from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $231.31. The stock had a trading volume of 210,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,849. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

