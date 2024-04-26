Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.43 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.
Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $13.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,291. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $133.24 and a 12-month high of $335.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.17 and a 200-day moving average of $233.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.
