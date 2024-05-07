Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.
LYRA stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.31. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
