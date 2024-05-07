American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $899.77 million, a P/E ratio of -109.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.