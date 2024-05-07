Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Down 1.5 %
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
