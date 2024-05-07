Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $319.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

