Cabot (NYSE:CBT) PT Raised to $109.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. Cabot has a 1 year low of $63.73 and a 1 year high of $98.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

