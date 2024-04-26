Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Robert Half Stock Down 1.1 %

Robert Half stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.82. 730,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,153. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

