Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 662,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,665,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,442,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BECN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 99,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,446. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.