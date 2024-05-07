American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.86 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.69.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.