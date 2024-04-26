WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) PT Raised to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

NYSE KLG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 330,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WK Kellogg has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

