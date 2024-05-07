Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 407,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ RIVN traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $10.41. 39,994,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,821,465. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

