Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

FITBO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 9,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,611. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

