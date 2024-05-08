Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95 to $1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73 billion to $1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.10 to $0.20 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
