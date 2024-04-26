EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group makes up 5.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,813,000 after buying an additional 310,718 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 304,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,412,000 after acquiring an additional 263,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,551,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,239,000 after acquiring an additional 241,920 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,509,000 after acquiring an additional 198,214 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EME shares. KeyCorp began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total transaction of $1,917,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EME stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $352.29. 275,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,078. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.49 and a 12 month high of $369.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.57.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

