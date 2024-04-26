Cross Staff Investments Inc Purchases New Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TYL traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,934. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $465.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.85.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

