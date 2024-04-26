Oppenheimer Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $21.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. 5,062,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,991. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $151,176.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,478.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $151,176.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $457,389,000 after buying an additional 912,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $377,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,636,000 after purchasing an additional 767,999 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 104,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.