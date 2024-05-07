Brokerages Set Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Price Target at $207.59

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

HLT stock opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average of $187.22. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $475,073,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Gray Foundation purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $64,221,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $55,350,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

