Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.08.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $223.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $180.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.40. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $147.90 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

