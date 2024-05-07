Brokerages Set Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Price Target at $18.96

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

