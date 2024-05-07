Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $125.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $107,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,551.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,606 shares of company stock worth $835,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 15,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $123.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $125.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

