Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 8,073 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.7% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after acquiring an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,908,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,220,000 after purchasing an additional 151,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $520,380,000 after buying an additional 351,353 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,766. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.77 and a 12 month high of $121.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

