N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 167 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Tesla by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 214,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,303,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.76. The stock had a trading volume of 84,172,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,452,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.56. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $589.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

