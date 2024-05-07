Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 4.9% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $146,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP remained flat at $48.02 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 554,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

