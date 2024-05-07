iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,375.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,949.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,348 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,702,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.98. 1,027,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,614. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

