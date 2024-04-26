Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 129 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 2.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,596,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $186,946,000 after purchasing an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.84. The company had a trading volume of 780,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,581. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

