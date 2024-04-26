Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 5,306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VO stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.16. The stock had a trading volume of 221,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,328. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

