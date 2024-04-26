Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,886,000 after purchasing an additional 486,952 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,751,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,587,000 after buying an additional 192,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,496,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,850,000 after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,837,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,875,471. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.