Channing Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,058 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 5.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.79. 4,735,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,751,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $82.16 and a 12-month high of $158.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

