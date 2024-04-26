South Dakota Investment Council Has $777,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $137.47 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

