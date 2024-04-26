Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $50.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $50,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $6.44 on Friday, reaching $335.63. 461,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,752. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.26 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.83 and its 200-day moving average is $314.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.