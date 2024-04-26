Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 50,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur ( NYSE:TGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGS. StockNews.com downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

