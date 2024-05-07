Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.48-0.56 EPS.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.58. 3,818,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,602,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.14.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

